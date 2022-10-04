Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $42.06 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.40% of Henry Schein worth $42,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

