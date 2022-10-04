Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,314,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.56% of Masco worth $66,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Masco by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Masco by 3.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.