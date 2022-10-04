Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,058 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 2.01% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $78,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 97,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.86%.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

