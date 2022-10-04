BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Short Interest Up 15.9% in September

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BRC Price Performance

BRC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,626. BRC has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRC will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

BRCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BRC during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.