Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.74.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Brinker International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

