Brokerages Set ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price at $14.33

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. ON24 has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ON24

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,329.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in ON24 by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,001 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,929,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 724.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,742 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,897,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,185,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 453,466 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.