Brokerages Set OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) PT at $2.90

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCX. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised OncoCyte to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 846.58%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $65,500 in the last ninety days. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

