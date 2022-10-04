Brokerages Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT at $291.65

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.65.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $297.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

