Brokerages Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT at $291.65

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.65.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $297.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.