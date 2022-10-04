Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RA stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $22.29.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.