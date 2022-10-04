Brookfield Renewable Partners’ (BEP.UN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP.UN opened at C$43.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$39.24 and a 52-week high of C$53.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.29. The company has a market cap of C$11.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.92.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -188.73%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.