BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 122,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 979,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,583,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. 460,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,647,928. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

