BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $16.56 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 2.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 22,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.30.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.07. 24,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,812. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

