BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 109,921 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 199,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $437,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. 252,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,769. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

