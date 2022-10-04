BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.60. 288,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,473,201. The company has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

