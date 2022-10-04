BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 433 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,892,000 after acquiring an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,332,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after buying an additional 167,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of PHM traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

