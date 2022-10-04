BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,514 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $50,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baker Hughes Trading Up 3.2 %

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 319,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,869,458. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

