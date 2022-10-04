BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,665 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 74,421 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 818,240 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 56,816 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $32.91. 329,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

