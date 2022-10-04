Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Burberry Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Burberry Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,142 ($25.88) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,937.33.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.