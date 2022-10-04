Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Short Interest Update

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,220,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 22,140,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

NYSE:BFLY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. 97,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,364. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.02. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $110,563.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 305.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

