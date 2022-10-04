Butterfly Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.00 Million (BFLY)

Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Butterfly Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Butterfly Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $33,546.00 worth of Butterfly Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Butterfly Protocol has traded up 44.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Butterfly Protocol

Butterfly Protocol’s genesis date was January 26th, 2021. Butterfly Protocol’s total supply is 97,706,960 coins. Butterfly Protocol’s official website is www.butterflyprotocol.io. Butterfly Protocol’s official Twitter account is @butterflyproto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Butterfly’s vision is to establish a new era in domain name creation and ownership with the end goal being to create the future of the decentralized Internet for online users. Today, websites are constantly being blocked by hostile state actors. With Butterfly, the users' name lives on the blockchain forever and can't be taken down. The Butterfly Protocol takes control back from centralized authorities and gives it to the people who own the names. When someone acquires a domain name within the Butterfly Protocol, they own it forever or can sell it, lease it or give it away. But that is their choice.”

