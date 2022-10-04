Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up to $13.30

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $14.39. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 1,441 shares changing hands.

CLMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann acquired 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $125,013.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,669.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,554.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann purchased 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $125,013.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,669.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $691,954. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

