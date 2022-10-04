Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,420,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 12,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 317,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 74,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

