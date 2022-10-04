Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPBGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,420,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 12,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 317,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 74,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.