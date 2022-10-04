Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,680 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 189.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

Fortinet stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.59. 54,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,114. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

