Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,339 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,932 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 372,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 119,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 326,283 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 75,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 452,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,379,698. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.