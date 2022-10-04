Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Okta by 260.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.36. 72,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.59. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.04.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

