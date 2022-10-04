Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,877 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 1.4 %

EQC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,504. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.38 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Commonwealth

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

