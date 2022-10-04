Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $426,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,780,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 46,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

