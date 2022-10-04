Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $21,427,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,883,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after buying an additional 272,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,503,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ IUSV traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $66.01. 8,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $78.18.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
