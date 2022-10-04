Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,658 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.03. 37,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,078. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

