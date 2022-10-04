Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,877 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,877 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,408,000 after acquiring an additional 285,122 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 824,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 1.4 %

Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. 13,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,504. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.38 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.