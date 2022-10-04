Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TRV traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.01. 22,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

