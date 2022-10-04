Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capricorn Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 232.86 ($2.81).

Capricorn Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 243.20 ($2.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £766.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.90. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 261 ($3.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 218.32.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Further Reading

