CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on CarMax to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. CarMax has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,188,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,017,000 after buying an additional 455,386 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,295,000 after acquiring an additional 202,070 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

