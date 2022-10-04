Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Short Interest Up 7.8% in September

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,940,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 26,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $59,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carvana by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.59. 193,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,244,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. Carvana has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $309.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Carvana to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

