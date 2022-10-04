Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Raised by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores comprises about 3.1% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $223.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.97 and its 200-day moving average is $203.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

