Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 22,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,452,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,824,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 653,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,067.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,824,067.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 653,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,067.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,748 shares of company stock worth $11,434,354 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 878,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 819,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 807,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 678,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

