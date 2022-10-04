Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,617 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,047 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 219,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,379,698. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

