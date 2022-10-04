Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,458 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance
ACWI traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.96. 56,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,707. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $107.46.
