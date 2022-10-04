Cementos Argos S.A. (CMTOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

Cementos Argos stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Cementos Argos has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

Get Cementos Argos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cementos Argos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, clinker, aggregates, and related products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the operation of seaports; and maritime transport and property management businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.