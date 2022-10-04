CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139,990 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,568,000 after purchasing an additional 984,447 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 165,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of CX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 134,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,212. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

