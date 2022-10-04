Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CFO Gregory M. Weinhoff Sells 4,901 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) CFO Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 4,901 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $19,358.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CNTA traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 64,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,010. The company has a market capitalization of $375.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

