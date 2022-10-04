Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $273.00 at Barclays

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays to $273.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $568.82.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $320.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a one year low of $302.94 and a one year high of $753.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
