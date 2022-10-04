Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,547 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $92,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Chemed by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $446.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $475.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.23. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

