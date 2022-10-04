China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,200 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,222.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNPPF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. China Overseas Property has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.