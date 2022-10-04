Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,600 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. 218,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,916. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

