Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.77. 76,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,702. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

