Chiron Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 197,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,820. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

