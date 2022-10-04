Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 3.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Price Performance
T traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 1,141,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,582,740. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.