Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 3.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 1,141,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,582,740. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

