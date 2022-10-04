Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. 24,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,451. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

