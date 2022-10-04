Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $681,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after buying an additional 843,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $43.25. 784,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,406,661. The company has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.